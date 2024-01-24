Calling canine recruits for Bring Your Dog to Work Day

By CFB Halifax



On January 25, 2024, Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Halifax is hosting its very first Bring Your Dog to Work Day in support of the National Defence Workplace Charitable Campaign (NDWCC)!

Rules/Regulations:

Supervisor approval required. This is VERY important!

Clean up after your pet

No aggressive behaviour

Limit one dog per person

No dogs in hazardous workspaces

Ensure your coworkers are ok with you bringing a dog, especially in a shared workplace

Pet proof your office, where necessary, including limiting access to hazards and fragile items

Supervision of pet required at all time

Dogs must be comfortable around people and other animals

Come prepared; doggie bags, treats and whatever else your pet requires for the day

Pets must be on leash while in CFB Halifax

A $10 cash donation should be passed directly to your NDWCC Unit Representative.

CFB Halifax would love to see photos of local Defence Team members at work with their pups! If interested, please send your photos to cfbhalifaxpublicaffairs@gmail.com by 12 p.m. (Atlantic) on January 26.