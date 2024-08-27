Canadian Armed Forces members lend a hand with YWCA Halifax Days of Caring

By Rebecca Pierce,

CFB Halifax Public Affairs

Days of Caring are United Way Halifax initiatives that pair community volunteers with charitable organizations who are seeking assistance. Each year as part of the Halifax and Shearwater Region National Defence Workplace Charitable Campaign (NDWCC), United Way Halifax matches Defence Team volunteers with hands-on projects throughout the local community.

On Monday, July 29 and Friday, August 2 a group of local Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) personnel assisted YWCA Halifax with brush clearing, yard work, general labour, and clean up activities at their newest licensed child care centre location in Beaver Bank. This child care centre is one of four YWCA Halifax-run centres that lend to the organization’s goal of providing more nonprofit, community-based childcare throughout Nova Scotia.

July 29 began a quite muggy day as members met at the facility and were informed of the tasks for the day. During the morning period the team was hard at work moving rotten logs, breaking down large branches, cleaning up garbage, removing multiple wooden pallets, moving a generator and breaking down a giant concrete slab in the yard. After a well-deserved lunch break, a truck into which the members could throw all the debris and logs showed up. Morale was high and everyone left that day in good spirits, feeling great about a collective job well done. These efforts continued into another volunteer day on August 2 during which further organization and clean-up of the childcare centre property was completed.

Candice Grant, YWCA Halifax’s Communications & Donor Engagement Coordinator, knows the value of community volunteers such as those who participate in Days of Caring like this one.

“Volunteers are an important part of the work we do at YWCA Halifax,” she explains. “With the assistance of our community, we can continue to provide supports that uplift our participants and their families, helping them to reach their goals and aspirations.”

YWCA Halifax’s mission is to build economic security, promote wellness, and create opportunities for all women, girls, Two Spirit and gender diverse people, and their families by providing a strong voice and integrated services. The organization looks to achieve this mission through four main areas of focus: promoting leadership, health, and wellness; advancing economic and housing security; delivering quality, accessible, early learning and childcare; and working to end gender-based violence. The YWCA has a strong set of values being, diversity, inclusion, respect, equity, security freedom of choice, responsiveness and collaboration.

This latest childcare centre in Beaver Bank clearly falls within one of these focus areas, and Grant explains that the YWCA Halifax team is encouraged by the project.

“Quality early learning not only supports positive outcomes for children, but it is also a prerequisite for the full and complete inclusion of women in our society,” she explains. “We are honoured to not only make sure children are cared for but that women have the opportunities to realize their dreams.”

At the end of two busy Days of Caring at the Beaver Bank childcare centre, local CAF members came away with a sense of accomplishment, purpose, and a greater appreciation for YWCA Halifax and the important work that they do.

“As a Commanding Officer I volunteered because I wanted to set an example for my soldiers, outlining the importance of what we do in uniform and its intrinsic connection to the community in which we live, work, and serve remains priceless,” explains Lieutenant-Colonel Kirk Watson. “When I was a youth, I benefited from various [community] outreach programs. I feel honoured to now be able to support the YWCA, as it has so often supported me and others in the community.”

“It was a great experience overall,” reflects Petty Officer 2nd Class Patrick Braye. “Fun was had by all, and we all enjoyed being able to help with bringing the grounds back to a clean and safe place for the kids to play.”

“Children are amazing! They deserve everything in the world,” says Petty Officer 2nd Class Chris Houghton. I serve in the [Royal Canadian Navy] now for the children of our future.”

YWCA Halifax’s four childcare centres, located in Dartmouth, Elsmdale, Spryfield and now Beaver Bank, offer day/childcare and before and after school programs with a curriculum based around capable, confident and curious learning to help children grow and explore. For more information on these centres and YWCA Halifax as a whole, please visit www.ywcahalifax.com.

If you are a local Defence Team member (military or civilian) who would like to participate in a United Way Day of Caring during the fall 2024 NDWCC, please email NDWCCHalifax@forces.gc.ca.