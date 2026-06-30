CAF members with children aged 12 and under: Help improve child care in your community

By DND

Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) members with children aged 12 and under have an opportunity to help inform child care services in their local communities. By completing the Child Care Needs Assessment, you can share your experience and help identify gaps in access to reliable, quality child care for CAF families.

Your input will inform future planning, improvements, and investment decisions so that services better reflect the needs of CAF families. Supporting CAF families remains important to operational readiness and overall well-being.

This survey is your opportunity to share your views on topics such as:

your use of child care services and any challenges experienced

and any challenges experienced your satisfaction with available options , including quality, access, and reliability

, including quality, access, and reliability how child care affects your work, career, readiness, and work-life balance

the types of services you would like to see in the future

The survey has been sent to Regular Force and Primary Reserve members with children aged 12 and under. If you received a survey link, we encourage you to complete it by 31 July. If you believe you should have received a link but did not, please contact: ChildCare-ServicesDeGarde@forces.gc.ca

This research is being conducted by Director General Military Personnel Research and Analysis (DGMPRA) on behalf of the CAF. It has been approved by the Department of National Defence/Canadian Armed Forces Social Science Research Review Board (SSRRB), in accordance with DAOD 5062-0 and DAOD 5062-1. The SSRRB approval number is 2289/25N.

Questions? Please contact DGMPRA at: ChildCare-ServicesDeGarde@forces.gc.ca