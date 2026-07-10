CAF members take centre stage with Royal Nova Scotia International Tattoo

More than 200 Canadian Armed Forces members from across the country proudly represented the Canadian Armed Forces during the Royal Nova Scotia International Tattoo from July 1 to 5, performing as part of the Massed Pipes and Drums, Brass and Reed bands, Naval Display Team, ceremonial flag party, guard, and in numerous backstage support roles. The CAF contingent also took part in the Tattoo’s annual Canada Day Parade through downtown Halifax on July 1, helping celebrate Canada’s birthday before thousands of spectators.