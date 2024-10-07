Bridgewater to host RCAF 100 musical tribute “Operation Goosepool”  

Br idgewater to host RCAF 100 musical tribute “Operation Goosepool”

By the Bridgewater Fire Department Band

The Bridgewater Fire Department Band with special guests Terry Kelly, Paula Rockwell, and Four Shore, present Operation Goosepool, a musical tribute to the 100th anniversary of the Royal Canadian Air Force. The concert will be held on Sunday, November 3 at the Michelin Social Club, 221 Logan Road, Bridgewater, beginning at 3 PM. Sponsorship for this event has been generously provided by the Bank of Montreal, and admission is by donation at the door.

The program, which features period as well as contemporary music, tells the story of VE Day at RCAF Station Middleton-St George in County Durham, England.

About 1,000 airmen and women worked at Middleton-St George, both members of the British and Canadian air forces. The station was built on land that had once been the “Goosepool Farm,” and that name stuck among the locals. “Goosepool” was a busy operational base, its three squadrons—419, 420, and 428—supporting the all-Canadian No. 6 Bomber Group.

The Bridgewater Fire Department Band was founded in 1868 as the Bridgewater Brass Band and from its inception doubled as the Band of the 68th Regiment of Infantry. When the Regiment was disbanded in 1912, the Band became known as the Bridgewater Citizens’ Band. In 1952 it came under the auspices of the Bridgewater Fire Department. The BFD Band performs locally, nationally, and internationally representing the Canadian fire service, and continues to provide support to the Canadian Armed Forces and the Royal Canadian Legion.

For information contact Wendell Eisener, BFD Band, band@bfdband.com; 902-521-2484.