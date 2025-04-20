Battle of the Atlantic Ceremony

Local Defence Team members, their families, veterans, and the public are invited to attend the Battle of the Atlantic (BOA) ceremony on Sunday, May 4, at 10:30 am, at Point Pleasant Park. Together, we will observe a moment of silence to mark the sacrifice of the more than 4,500 Canadians who lost their lives in the BOA, in hard-fought victories at sea, or on treacherous convoy duty. Please note that seating will be reserved for dignitaries, veterans, and those with limited mobility only. All others in attendance are kindly asked to stand while observing the ceremony.