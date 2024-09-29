Battle of Britain commemoration at 12 Wing Shearwater

Members of 12 Wing Shearwater and 14 Wing Greenwood joined together on parade on September 15 as the defence community marked the 84th anniversary of the Battle of Britain. Of nearly 3,000 pilots who took part in the Battle over the summer of 1940, more than 100 were Canadians, including 23 of the 544 airmen who lost their lives.

CFB Halifax Base Commander Capt(N) Annick Fortin and acting Base Chief Petty Officer CPO1 Joe Dickie laid a wreath during the Battle of Britain ceremony. Both Maritime Forces Atlantic and Canadian Fleet Atlantic leadership teams were also on hand to lay wreaths.

The Battle of Britain is commemorated each year on September 15, the day of one of the campaign’s largest and most climactic battles over the skies of London.