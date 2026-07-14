Atlantic Region triathlon camp offers opportunity to learn and compete

By Trident Staff

Local Canadian Armed Forces members are being invited to build their skills and confidence in the sport of triathlon through a training camp set to take place at 14 Wing Greenwood this August.

The Atlantic Region Triathlon Training Camp will take place from August 24 to 28 and is aimed at beginners and developing triathletes looking to improve their abilities in a supportive environment. Organizers say the camp will focus on skill development, training techniques, and mentorship, helping participants gain experience in all aspects of the endurance sport.

Athletes will have the opportunity to learn from experienced CAF competitors, including highly competitive athletes who have represented the military at the Conseil International du Sport Militaire (CISM) level.

The camp is open to CAF members from bases and wings throughout Atlantic Canada; those living in Halifax are encouraged to make the trip and connect with others who share an interest in the sport while developing their fitness and endurance.

Those who complete the five-day camp can put their newly developed skills to the test the following day by taking part in the second annual 14 Wing RCAF Triathlon on Aug. 29.

The Greenwood-based event welcomes both military and civilian participants and offers a unique race experience with Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) surroundings. Competitors will swim, cycle, and run entirely within an operational RCAF wing, with portions of the route passing alongside runways and airfield facilities.

Several race options are available, including a sprint triathlon featuring a 750-metre swim, 20-kilometre bike ride, and five-kilometre run. Newcomers can choose the shorter Try-a-Tri format, while relay teams, a para open division, and the Command Team Challenge provide additional ways to participate.

The event is part of the Triathlon Nova Scotia race series and includes chip timing, on-course aid stations, finisher medals, and an awards ceremony.

CAF members interested in attending the Atlantic Region Triathlon Training Camp should contact their local base sports coordinator or register with 14 Wing Greenwood Sports Coordinator Anthony Jacques no later than 4 p.m. on Aug. 14. He can be reached at anthony.jacques2@forces.gc.ca.

Registration for the 14 Wing RCAF Triathlon is available online, and organizers hope camp participants and experienced athletes alike come out in full force for the race weekend.