AOPS construction continues in Halifax

The fifth Arctic and Offshore Patrol Ship being built for the Royal Canadian Navy, the future HMCS Frédérick Rolette, continues to come together at Irving Shipbuilding’s Halifax Assembly Hall. The ship’s three mega blocks are expected to be rolled onto land and joined together later this year. Frédérick Rolette will be followed by the sixth and final ship in the Harry-DeWolf class, the future Robert Hampton Gray. The next ship set to be delivered to the RCN, the future HMCS William Hall, was launched in the fall of 2022 and is now pier side at the Halifax Shipyard.