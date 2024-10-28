Annual Navy Divers run set for November 9

By Trident Staff

Members of Fleet Diving Unit (Atlantic) (FDU(A) are ready for the 41st annual Navy Divers Run and fundraising campaign in support of the Christmas Daddies Telethon, and this year’s event looks a little different than in years past.

For the first time, the run is being opened to the entire Defence Team as well as members of the public, who can register and join FDU(A) runners on the morning of November 9. All are invited to take part and help add to the fundraising total. The Navy Divers will complete the run relay style, covering a 50-kilometre route that runs through the Shearwater Flyer’s Trail, Salt Marsh Trail and Atlantic View Trail.

Visit https://raceroster.com/events/2024/95954/navy-diver-50km-run for more information and to register. All proceeds from registration fees will be donated to the Christmas Daddies Charity to help less fortunate children in the Maritime provinces.

This year’s Christmas Daddies telethon itself, hosted by CTV Atlantic, will be broadcast live on Saturday, December 7 beginning at 11 a.m.