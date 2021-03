February 28 marked the 30-year anniversary of the end of the Gulf War and the Liberation of Kuwait. In this photo, HMC ships Athabaskan, Protecteur and Terra Nova conduct a replenishment-at-sea while en route to the Persian Gulf in September 1990 on Operation FRICTION, Canada’s contribution to the US-led international coalition. Below is a the front page of a special Trident edition published on August 24, 1990.