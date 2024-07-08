Admiral Jones Shield: PO2 Nicole Hinkley

By PSP Halifax

The Admiral Jones Shield is presented annually to the non-commissioned serviceperson who contributes most in conduct, sportsmanship, and character in sports activities throughout Formation Halifax. Originally established in 1946 in memory of Vice-Admiral G.C. Jones at HMCS Stadacona, the award has endured for over 75 years, making it one of the oldest Royal Canadian Navy (RCN) awards.

The 2023 Admiral Jones Shield recipient is Petty Officer 2nd Class Nicole Hinkley.

PO2 Nicole Hinkley demonstrated an outstanding commitment to the Fitness and Sports program across Formation Halifax in 2023. As a member of the Formation Halifax Women’s Slo-Pitch team, PO2 Hinkley helped the team earn a CAF Atlantic Regional Gold medal and National silver medal. Even more impactful were her contributions to CAF women’s hockey. Locally, she assisted with a proposal to expand women’s hockey funding to include a second development team, the Kraken, that participated in the Nova Scotia Women’s Hockey League. In the community, Nicole was an assistant Coach, safety, and first aid rep for minor hockey. Her dedication to supporting women’s hockey at various levels allowed females of all ages to develop their skills, build confidence, and continue to grow the sport.

Congratulations to PO2 Hinkley!