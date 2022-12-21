A Jolly Volunteer Recognition Event

By Angela Duckworth,

H&R MFRC

The Halifax & Region Military Family Resource Centre (H&R MFRC) and PSP Community Recreation hosted the CANEX Gives Back Volunteer Recognition event on November 30, 2022, at the Neptune Theatre.

Volunteers were treated to a magical performance of Elf the Musical and learned ‘the best way to spread Christmas Cheer is singing loud for all to hear!’ There was also a reception with a sweet sampling of holiday cheesecakes from Sweet Hereafter, including their gingerbread and candy cane flavours!

There were 80 volunteers and their guests in attendance along with Base Chief, Chief Petty Officer 1st Class (CPO1), Troy Beazley; 5th CDN Division, representing Brigadier-General Masson was Colonel Shane Gallant; H&R MFRC Employee Engagement Supervisor, Darren O’Connell; PSP Senior Manager, Mike Almond and PSP Deputy Manager, Stacey Robichaud.

Darren O’Connell, H&R MFRC Employee Engagement Supervisor, shared a message of thanks to the volunteers. “Over these past few years, our volunteers showed up and adapted to new ways of doing activities and events. As things start to get back to the “new normal”, we need to acknowledge how your support for military families continued, even though our activities and events like departures and homecomings looked very different.”

The CANEX Gives Back Annual Recognition Event for volunteers is directly supported by CANEX from purchases made by Canadian Armed Forces members and the community at large, with proceeds generated through the sales of merchandise. This recognition event would not have been possible without the generosity and continued support from the CANEX. We encourage everyone to visit a CANEX location or check out their shop online at www.canex.ca.

“Our PSP volunteers are the backbone of our Clubs and Special Interest facilities,” said Mike Almond, Senior Manager of PSP. “Their support, which includes 1000+ hrs, is invaluable and is directly related to the success of our operations”.

The ceremonial cheque amount of $43,125 represents a dollar value of contributed hours in savings. This year over 3,100 hours between PSP Community Recreation and the H&R MFRC were volunteered through the H&R MFRC Board of Directors, PSP Clubs and Groups, administrative assistance, and so much more!

To all the volunteers who support CFB Halifax, thank you for everything you do!