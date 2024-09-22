A “Bluenose Bienvenue” for new military families 

The Halifax and Region Military Family Resource Centre (H&R MFRC) hosted military and Veteran families at 12 Wing Shearwater on September 7 for Bluenose Bienvenue, an event meant to welcome new families to the area and foster connection within the Defence community with a day of family friendly activities.

The MFRC thanked Presenting Sponsor Eastlink, Personnel Support Programs (PSP) Halifax for rainy-day indoor activities at the gym, sponsors like The Personal Insurance, Angus G Foods/McDonalds and Domino’s Pizza for their support, as well as the Stadacona Band, vendors and other community groups who helped make the event a success.