Honours and Awards at 406 Squadron

CPL MITCHELL PAQUETTE
An Honours and Awards ceremony for 406 Squadron was held at the 12 Wing Aviation Museum on April 8, 2022. Here, Cpl Krystel Gèlinas and Corporal Jonathan Vincent were each presented with a Lynx of the Quarter award by Lieutenant Colonel David Ferris and Chief Warrant Officer Charles Paquette.
Captain Barkhouse is presented his Non-Article 5 – SEA GUARDIAN medal by Lieutenant Colonel Ferris and Chief Warrant Officer Paquette.
Master Warrant Officer Houde is presented his Non-Article 5 – SEA GUARDIAN medal by Lieutenant Colonel Ferris and Chief Warrant Officer Paquette.
Master Corporal King is presented his Non-Article 5 – SEA GUARDIAN medal by Lieutenant Colonel Ferris and Chief Warrant Officer Paquette.
Corporal Vincent is presented his Non-Article 5 – SEA GUARDIAN medal by Lieutenant Colonel Ferris and Chief Warrant Officer Paquette.
Corporal Drover is presented his Non-Article 5 – SEA GUARDIAN medal by Lieutenant Colonel Ferris and Chief Warrant Officer Paquette.
Corporal Birks is presented his Non-Article 5 – SEA GUARDIAN medal by Lieutenant Colonel Ferris and Chief Warrant Officer Paquette.
Corporal Caron-Vadeboncoeur is presented his Non-Article 5 – SEA GUARDIAN medal by Lieutenant Colonel Ferris and Chief Warrant Officer Paquette.
Captain Labbe is presented her Special Service Medal-NATO by Lieutenant Colonel Ferris and Chief Warrant Officer Paquette.
Master Corporal Burke is presented his Operation Service Medal-HUM by Lieutenant Colonel Ferris and Chief Warrant Officer Paquette.
Corporal Courvoisier is presented his Canadian Decoration medal by Lieutenant Colonel Ferris and Chief Warrant Officer Paquette.
Corporal Hassam is presented her Canadian Decoration medal by Lieutenant Colonel Ferris and Chief Warrant Officer Paquette.