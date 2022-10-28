2022 Admiral’s Cup goes to HMCS Halifax

The ship’s company of HMCS Halifax was awarded the 2022 Admiral’s Cup during a small ceremony on board the ship on October 21. The award is presented annually to the ship that demonstrates the best overall efficiency, morale, and leadership. It was noted that Halifax pushed through a particularly challenging deployment and work tempo earlier this year, working their way up to high readiness and deploying to Operation Reassurance in support of NATO assurance and deterrence measures in Europe. The presentation was made by Rear-Admiral Brian Santarpia, Commander MARLANT and JTFA, and Formation Chief CPO1 Alena Mondelli.