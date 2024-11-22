12 Wing firefighter presented with RCAF 100 award

By Ryan Melanson,

Trident Staff

Known as a morale booster and a regular in the weight room, Sergeant (Sgt) Kwaku Amoateng is no stranger to those who spend time at the 12 Wing Shearwater Fitness, Sports & Recreation Centre.

On November 15, he was recognized for the positive presence he brings to the gym and presented with an RCAF 100 Morale, Spirit and Fitness Award. Personnel Support Programs (PSP) Sports Stores Technician Wally Buckoski, who had the trophy adorned with actual weights from the Shearwater gym, made the presentation along with Shearwater Fitness and Sports Manager Jason price.

“He’s the guy who stands out when I think about the weight room here in Shearwater. It’s his conditioning and his physique, but also his morale and spirit, and how Kwaku is always ready to help somebody out and encourage everyone else. He’s the kind of person we need here at the gym and in the CAF,” Buckoski said.

Sgt Amoateng, a firefighter with the Shearwater Fire Department who grew up in Ghana, said he enjoys spending time at the gym and connecting with his military and civilian colleagues, as well the PSP staff. He wouldn’t take credit for doing anything exceptional, but said it was humbling to be recognized by his friends at the gym.

He was initially confused when he got pulled aside from his morning workout and saw the large trophy at the front desk.

“It looked like a heavy trophy, so I thought maybe they wanted help carrying it – then I saw my name on it, and they said it was for me” he said with a laugh.

“I was speechless.”

Sgt Amoateng added his thanks to Price, Buckoski, staff members and gym goers who all help make the facility a welcoming space to work out.

The Morale, Spirit and Fitness Awards are part of the Shearwater gym staff’s contribution to the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) 100-year anniversary celebrations that have occurred throughout 2024, with more winners set to be announced.