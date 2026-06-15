Sailors help drive food bank expansion in Porters Lake

By Trident Staff

A group of Royal Canadian Navy (RCN) sailors has played a key role in helping bring a major expansion project to life at the Marine Communities Food Bank (MCFB) in Porters Lake, supporting an effort that will soon allow the organization to better serve residents facing food insecurity.

The new MCFB building, which is expected to begin operations in the coming weeks, is the result of years of planning and construction involving community volunteers, local contractors and government funding, along with key help from the team of naval personnel.

Among those leading the effort was Chief Petty Officer 2nd Class (CPO2) Benjamin Towns, who became involved with the food bank as a volunteer in 2019. He began to recognize that the existing structure was deteriorating and no longer meeting the organization’s needs.

“It was apparent to me that the structure they used was falling apart. I suggested I could utilize regular force members in the community to build a new building,” CPO2 Towns said.

What began as a straightforward idea quickly grew into a complex construction project. Acting as a volunteer project manager, CPO2 Towns worked with the food bank’s board of directors to navigate planning requirements, permits, and approvals before construction could begin.

Work on the new building got underway in September 2025, with volunteers completing the main structure and closing it in before winter. The project resumed this spring as Navy volunteers returned to build a deck and install a subfloor, preparing the site for additional contractor work.

Throughout the project, local contractors donated expertise in areas including roofing, electrical work, drywall installation, and painting. Government grants also helped cover some material and skilled labour costs, allowing the project to move forward.

Marine Communities Food Bank coordinator Peggy Gates Webster said the new facility is the result of an extraordinary community effort, while highlighting the significant contribution made by CPO2 Towns and the volunteer sailors.

“He worked closely with the MCFB Board members and truly has spearheaded every phase of the project from design, planning, permitting and execution,” she said.

Webster also praised the volunteer construction teams for coordinating their efforts with contractors and remaining engaged throughout each phase of the build.

The food bank specifically recognized the contributions of Master Sailor Mike Benjamin, Petty Officer 2nd Class Zach Cramm, CPO2 Towns, Petty Officer 2nd Class Norm Legault, and Petty Officer 2nd Class Eric Griffith.

“Without these gentlemen, servicemen and the Naval Community Volunteer program this project would not have been possible at this time. This new building will strengthen our ability to assist our communities and neighbours facing food insecurity,” Webster said.

The MCFB, located at 5531 NS Trunk 7, Head of Chezzetcook, is part of the Feed Nova Scotia Member Network, serving Chezzetcook and Porters Lake, including areas from east of Lake Echo to west of Musquodoboit Harbour.