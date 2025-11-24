Sleighbells in the Sun holiday concert

Celebrate the season with a tropical twist at the Stadacona Band’s holiday concert, Sleighbells in the Sun! This year’s performance brings the warmth of the tropics to the Maritimes with Juno award nominee Jah’Mila, one of Canada’s leading voices in reggae music.

Blending festive favourites with island rhythms, this concert promises a joyful fusion of tradition and sunshine. Let the smooth grooves, vibrant brass, and soulful vocals transport you to a holiday paradise. No passport required! Check your local theatre to reserve your free tickets!