Annual Immunization Campaign coming soon to CFB Halifax

By CFB Halifax

Vaccines promote operational readiness by reducing the likelihood of severe illness. When you get vaccinated, you also reduce the risk of passing on the flu or COVID-19 to your colleagues, your family, and your community.

Planning is underway at Canadian Forces Health Services Centre (Atlantic) for this fall’s Immunization Campaign for CAF members. The influenza and Moderna XBB 1.5 COVID-19 vaccines will both be available during a single visit at our immunization sites from 30 October to 30 November 2023. Immunization clinics will be established at Stadacona, the Dockyard, and Shearwater. Walk-in style and booked appointments will be available throughout the campaign. More details will be available in the coming weeks including specific locations and operating hours.

Those with specific health concerns which may put them at increased risk for illness such as the immunocompromised, active pregnancy, and those with vulnerable family members may be able to access the vaccines sooner by contacting Immunizations at 902-721-8780 or immunizationnursehalifax@forces.gc.ca.

CF Health Services Centre (Atlantic)’s vaccine campaign is available to CAF members of the Regular Force, Reserve Force members on Class C service, and members on Class B service greater than 180 days. All other members of the Defence Team are strongly encouraged access the influenza and COVID-19 vaccines through provincial resources. NS Vaccine Booking Page (canimmunize.ca)