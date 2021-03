Sailor First Class Bradley Northrup, the recipient of the 2020 Admiral Jones’ Shield for his contribution to Formation Halifax sports, poses with the award. Though an in-person version of the CFB Halifax Sports Recognition Awards wasn’t possible for 2020, the deserving winners were announced earlier this year, and in-person presentations took place recently. Find the full results on the PSP Halifax Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/PSPHalifax/